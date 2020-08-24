https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pompeo-trumps-america-first-vision-might-not-be-popular-overseas-it-has?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday evening that President Trump’s “America first vision” might not have made him popular around the world but it has worked.

Pompeo said his family is safer and their freedoms are more secure because Trump has “put his America First vision into action” and it “may not have made him popular in every foreign capital but it’s worked.”

Pompeo applauded Trump’s handling of China.

“He has pulled back the curtain on the predatory aggression of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said during the speech from Jerusalem. “The President has held China accountable for covering up the China virus and allowing it to spread death and economic destruction in America and around the world and he will not rest until justice is done.”

Pompeo said Trump has “ensured that Chinese Communist Party spies posing as diplomats are jailed or sent back to China and that he has ended ridiculously unfair trade deals with China that punched a hole in our economy. Those jobs are coming back home.”

Moving to North Korea, Pompeo said Trump “lowered the temperature and against all odds got North Korean leadership” to come to the table.

“No nuclear tests, no long-range-missile tests, and Americans held captive in North Korea came home to their families as did the precious remains of scores of our heroes who fought in Korea,” he said.

Pompeo also said NATO is “stronger” because of Trump’s presidency.

“Ukraine has defensive weapons systems, and America left a harmful treaty so our nation can now build missiles to deter Russian aggression,” he also said.

In the Middle East, Pompeo said Trump’s leadership has resulted in the terror group ISIS caliphate being “wiped out” and U.S. troops coming back to America.

“As a soldier, I saw, first hand, people desperate to flee to freedom,” he said. “The way each of us can best ensure our freedoms is by electing leaders who don’t just talk but deliver.”

Pompeo decision to speak at the convention sparked controversy early on Tuesday given that he is the nation’s top diplomat. State Department employees were advised not to engage in political activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

