Police in Portland used tear gas early Monday to scatter demonstrators who marched on a precinct station in another night of violence — hurling rocks, bottles and commercial-grade fireworks at officers, and setting fires in the streets.

Twenty-three people were arrested, police said in a statement.

The protests have gripped Oregon’s largest city for months since the death of Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis and on Sunday night, demonstrators in Portland marched to the precinct from a park and chanted a new name: Jacob Blake.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified him as the man who was shot in the back by a police officer in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

Some of the Portland protesters in a group of about 200 lit a dumpster on fire and used it as a shield as they approached the police precinct station, according to the statement.

They threw things at officers, hitting some who were posted on the precinct station’s roof, and lit one of the building’s awnings on fire.

One officer suffered a wrist injury after he was hit with a piece of ceramic.

Portland Police posted a video of the debris left behind from the riot on Twitter:

Aftermath: A violent crowd confronted officers at North Precinct the evening of August 23rd, into the following morning. Officers were targeted with ceramic debris, rocks, heavy metal bolts, fires, and more. When the crowd cleared, they left behind a field of debris. pic.twitter.com/iPHFwBgXFr — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 24, 2020

The violence that started Sunday night and lasted into the predawn hours of Monday came a day after protesters targeted another law enforcement building in Portland.

The protesters apparently had plans Saturday night to march from a park to the building, news outlets reported.

But a standoff between marchers and officers took place on a bridge along the way — and the demonstrators retreated.

Protesters appear to have returned to the park and then took cars to the building. Officers were then hit with rocks, bottles and other objects, police said.

Despite numerous warnings, criminal activity is continuing, including rocks and bottles thrown and lasers pointed toward officers. This is being declared an UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY. All participants must leave to the SOUTH. (cont’d) — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 24, 2020

That unrest followed rival protests Saturday afternoon in downtown Portland.

Federal authorities forced demonstrators away from a plaza near a federal building as dueling demonstrations by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent.

