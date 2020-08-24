https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/24/postmaster-general-needed-just-30-seconds-to-blow-up-dem-medias-usps-false-narratives-during-house-hearing/

This is the first day of the Republican National Convention, so that’s capturing a lot of the political attention so far, but Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has also been testifying before the House Oversight & Reform Committee.

At the start of DeJoy’s remarks, he took a hammer to the conspiracy narratives that the Democrats have been trying to spread (with the help of the media). It only took about 30 seconds:

DeJoy just debunked Dems’ USPS conspiracy in about 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/nYVtYNDnWJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 24, 2020

DeJoy said something similar during his Senate testimony last week, but that doesn’t seem to have done much to get the Dems to stop pushing their BS.

I’m not seeing many tweets about this hearing going on. I take this as a sign that he is doing well — Christine Breasbois (@ChristineBreas1) August 24, 2020

pretty sad when the Postmaster General himself has to call out the media and elected officials on their continual manipulation of how the Post Office does business. it literally sounds like a parent talking to their child. https://t.co/ni7MkDXl0x — Jeff (@jeffmn) August 24, 2020

