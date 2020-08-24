https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/24/football-donald-trump-north-carolina-farmers-to-families-event/

President Donald Trump received loud cheers and applause when he said “you gotta play football” during a Farmers to Families event in North Carolina on Monday.

“Through the paycheck protection program we’ve saved 5 million small businesses and 50 million jobs,” Trump told the crowd gathered at the Farmers to Families Food Box program site in Mills River.

“This includes nearly 130,000 small businesses and 1.2 million jobs right here in North Carolina,” he added. “And you’re ready to open up. And you’re ready to play football.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Trump continued, “Gotta play football. You gotta play football.” (RELATED: Football Team Gets Fined For Winning By Too Much. Is It A Sign Of America’s Sad Decline?)

At one point, Trump also said “the problem is your governor [ Roy Cooper] doesn’t want to reopen. He wants to keep it shutdown.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“And you can’t do that,” he added. “Because there’s a lot of bad statistics on the other side. Shut downs cause problems too with suicide and depression and loss of jobs and loss of a lot of other things.”

The president continued, “So we have to get your state open. We have to get numerous states open that are run by Democrats. Because I really believe on November 4th they are all going to be open. It’s going to be a miracle.”

The University of North Carolina is in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) along with Wake Forest University. At this point, the ACC is still planning to have games, per CBS.