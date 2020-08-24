https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trumps-daily-job-approval-remains-51-markets-reach-new-time-highs/

President Trump is on fire as the RNC kicks off. His Job Approval Rating stands at 51% and the stock markets are at all-time highs.

Good news for President Trump as his party’s convention kicks off this week. The President remains at very high ratings in the daily job approval polling. Rasmussen Reports shared today’s results:

Rassmussen reports:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Monday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-seven percent (47%) disapprove.

While the President’s ratings are at historic highs, the markets are too. Today the markets set all-time highs:

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday as optimism over potential medical advances in the war against the coronavirus pandemic pushed all three major U.S. stock indexes higher. The benchmark S&P 500 reclaimed its February closing high last week, confirming a bull market and the fastest recovery from a bear market trough on record. The blue-chip Dow, while leading Monday’s gains, remains nearly 4.2% below its all-time high, and down 0.8% year-to-date. The Nasdaq and the S&P have gained 26.8% and 6.2%, respectively, since the final closing bell of 2019.

Despite Democrats rioting in the streets and creating another abusive investigation looking to attach crimes to anyone close to the President, the majority of Americans are looking at their 401k’s and they are happy. It’s perfect timing for the RNC to kick off this week.

