Rep. Jordan said that he liked the President’s intensity. This is a real compliment coming from the former two-time NCAA wrestling champion. Jordan knows intensity.

Jordan shared:

Look what’s happening in American cities. Cities all run by Democrats. Crime, violence and mob rule – Democrats refuse to denounce the mob and their response to the chaos, defund the police, defund border patrol and defund our military. And while they’re doing all this, they’re also trying to take away your guns. Look at the positions they’ve taken these past few months.

Democrats won’t let you go to church but they’ll let you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they’ll let you riot. Democrats won’t let you go to school but they’ll let you go loot. President Trump has faught against each of their crazy ideas. He’s taken on the swamp, all of the swamp. The Democrats, the press and the Never-Trumpers and when you take on the swamp, the swamp fights back.