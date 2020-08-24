https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/texas-public-policy-polling-dnc-red-state/2020/08/24/id/983698

A Public Policy poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a one-point lead over President Donald Trump in Texas, as state that has voted Republican for president every year since Ronald Regan started a winning streak in 1980.

The poll of 764 registered voters surveyed Friday and Saturday following the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention had 48% voting for Biden and 47% for Trump, according to USA Today, which obtained an early copy of the results scheduled for a Tuesday release.

Trump won Texas by 9 percentage points in 2016.

The poll, which had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points, was similar to other polls which showed a closely contested race in Texas, although most others had Trump in the lead. A breakdown of the methodology of the Public Police survey was not disclosed in USA Today’s story.

The Public Policy poll said nearly two-thirds of independents gave Trump low job-approval numbers, which contradicted somewhat with other recent polls. A CBS/YouGov poll released earlier Monday that showed the president with an 11-point lead over Biden, while The Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll showed “swing” voters gave Trump a 10-point edge.

The Public Policy poll also showed 67% of white Texans planned to vote for Trump. While only 16% of Hispanics said they approve of Trump’s job performance, he received of their 20% support. Among Blacks, only 4% planned to vote for Trump.

