At least 45 people were shot, five fatally, since Friday in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

CBS New York reports the 45 incidents included shootings on a basketball court and park settings which are frequented by kids.

ABC 7 reports the violence included an incident in the Bronx where a gunman ran down “East 152nd Street in the Melrose section,” firing a gun as he went. One of his bullets struck 25-year-old Priscilla Vasquez in the head, killing her.

Vasquez was a mother of three.

Video of the shooting shows the gunmen on the sidewalk, gun in hand:

[embedded content]CBS New York reports the continued violence in de Blasio’s NYC is leading to a realignment in the deployment of NYPD officers. Officers’ shifts are now being altered “to put more cops on the street during the weekend.”

Breitbart News reported an innocent bystander was shot and paralyzed in a Brooklyn shooting that occurred Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in broad daylight. The bystander, Sam Metcalfe, decided join his wife on a walk to get toothpaste so he could hold the umbrella for her in the rain. Shots rang out during the walk and Metcalfe was hit.

The New York Post quoted Metcalfe’s sister in law, Krista Zigorski, saying, “Almost immediately, [he] couldn’t feel his legs. We now know that the bullet hit his kidney and stopped when it hit his spine.”

