Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., arrives for a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned President Donald Trump at a White House dinner last October that Chinese tech firms posed a direct threat to the U.S. business, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Zuckerberg is said to have argued that clamping down on these firms should be more of a priority than reining in Facebook.

Around the time of the dinner, Zuckerberg warned U.S. officials and lawmakers that Chinese tech firms pose a risk to American values and the nation’s technological dominance. The tech mogul is also said to have pointed out that TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, doesn’t share Facebook’s commitment to freedom of expression.

Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — who met Zuckerberg in September — called for an inquiry into TikTok in October. A national security review was launched soon after, and Trump signed an executive order to ban the app this month citing national security concerns. TikTok confirmed over the weekend that it has launched a legal appeal against the ban.

TikTok presents major competition to Facebook’s business. The social video-sharing app, which has boomed in popularity in recent months, competes directly with Instagram. Given the size of TikTok’s audience, it’s possible companies would rather pay for advertising space on TikTok than on Instagram or Facebook.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday that Zuckerberg has “zero influence” when it comes to TikTok and that the report has “zero credibility.”