https://hannity.com/media-room/report-trump-admins-opportunity-zones-drew-75-billion-to-lower-income-communities-in-2-years/

CARSON’S COMPLAINT: Ben Carson Blasts ‘Shameless’ Maxine Waters, Says She Lacks ‘Basic Manners’

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.20.19

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson slammed Congresswoman Maxine Waters this week; saying the lawmaker lacks “basic manners” and her “shamelessness knows no bounds.”

“Shamelessness,” Carson wrote, “is a career politician of 30 years laying blame. Shamelessness is allowing more than 55,000 Americans to live on the very streets they represent,” he said about her Congressional district in Los Angeles, California.

“Basic manners elude you and it seems that instead of producing results, you’re more interested in producing cheap headlines at the President’s expense — like a true career politician,” added Carson.

“My mother always taught me that people shouldn’t throw rocks, especially while they live in a glass house,” Carson concluded. “Because of that wise lesson, I was a little surprised to read your hostile letter to President Trump regarding the record number of homeless Americans in California, particularly in your district.”

Waters released an official response to Carson’s comments, saying “Most recently, it was reported that he and this disgraceful President want to raze homeless camps, round up persons experiencing homelessness and force them to live in unused and unsuitable federal buildings.”

“All of this demonstrates his lack of competence as HUD secretary and the cruelty of this Administration,” she added.

Read the full report here.

Source: Fox News