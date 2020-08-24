https://hannity.com/media-room/report-trump-admins-opportunity-zones-drew-75-billion-to-lower-income-communities-in-2-years/
CARSON’S COMPLAINT: Ben Carson Blasts ‘Shameless’ Maxine Waters, Says She Lacks ‘Basic Manners’
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.20.19
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson slammed Congresswoman Maxine Waters this week; saying the lawmaker lacks “basic manners” and her “shamelessness knows no bounds.”
“Shamelessness,” Carson wrote, “is a career politician of 30 years laying blame. Shamelessness is allowing more than 55,000 Americans to live on the very streets they represent,” he said about her Congressional district in Los Angeles, California.
“Basic manners elude you and it seems that instead of producing results, you’re more interested in producing cheap headlines at the President’s expense — like a true career politician,” added Carson.
“My mother always taught me that people shouldn’t throw rocks, especially while they live in a glass house,” Carson concluded. “Because of that wise lesson, I was a little surprised to read your hostile letter to President Trump regarding the record number of homeless Americans in California, particularly in your district.”
Waters released an official response to Carson’s comments, saying “Most recently, it was reported that he and this disgraceful President want to raze homeless camps, round up persons experiencing homelessness and force them to live in unused and unsuitable federal buildings.”
“All of this demonstrates his lack of competence as HUD secretary and the cruelty of this Administration,” she added.
Read the full report here.
Source: Fox News
FIREWORKS: Ben Carson SHUTS DOWN Maxine Waters Over Puerto Rican Recovery
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.19.17
Dr. Ben Carson shut-down hyper-liberal Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Thursday, after the left-wing lawmaker tried to convince the HUD Secretary to denounce President Trump’s hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.
Dr. Carson was speaking before the House Committee on Financial Services when the firebrand legislator pounced; pressing the Secretary and staunch Trump supporter over tweets the President made earlier this week.
“This morning, Trump threatened to abandon Puerto Rico recovery efforts. President Trump served notice Thursday that he may pull back federal relief workers from Puerto Rico, effectively threatening to abandon a US territory amid a staggering humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria […] Do you agree with the President?” asked Waters.
“I certainly agree that Puerto Rico is a very important territory, and the people from Puerto Rico have contributed greatly to the culture of America,” fired-back Carson.
“I’m not talking about that. What I’m talking about is these tweets,” she pressed.
“I have no intention of abandoning Puerto Rico, they’re a very important part of who we are,” said the Housing Secretary. “Our job is to make sure that we take care of a disaster that has occurred. Of course, it should not be abandoned.”
“There’s no question that there have been a lot of difficulties in Puerto Rico,” added Carson.
Watch the heated exchange above.