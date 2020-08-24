https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-devastate-kenosha-businesses-destroyed-cars-torched

Violent riots broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday night after police shot a black man earlier in the day while responding to a call about a domestic incident.

Journalist Drew Hernandez posted video footage on Twitter of the riots, which he said were being led by Black Lives Matter activists. The videos show businesses being looted and set on fire.

BLM rioters have completely torched this local small business building in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/bPIcjXbi0G — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters are setting multiple dealership cars on fire in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/PCZWrvU5Nj — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Multiple businesses set a flame by BLM rioters in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9gRNGrKpFa — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Mv1CC7htiD — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have set a car dealership lot a blaze in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9vtheKwtth — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have set a car dealership lot on fire in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/7fM5zJDpYO — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin BLM rioters going ballistic smashing windows of businesses and raiding a car dealership pic.twitter.com/upTsIBBfG7 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Like a scene out of hell, this is what BLM rioters have produced in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/WjskzyRH5b — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers released a statement shortly after the incident happened that demonized law enforcement officials while stating at the same time “we do not have all of the details yet.”

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries,” Evers said in a statement. “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

“And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” Evers continued. “I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

Video of the incident appeared to show that something happened while law enforcement engaged with Blake as several officers all drew their weapons at the same time and pointed them at Blake as he walked away from them and attempted to enter a vehicle, at which point he was shot.

The fact-finding website Heavy.com reported that authorities had a warrant out for Blake’s arrest:

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access online records, a Jacob S. Blake, same age and with an address in the same exact block where the shooting occurred, had a warrant issued for him on July 7 on pending accusations of misdemeanor criminal trespass to a dwelling with domestic abuse as a modifier; felony third-degree sexual assault with domestic abuse as a modifier; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with domestic abuse as a modifier. A support action was dismissed, and the only other case that comes up is for not having a driver’s license. A 2015 story in Racine Eye described how “Racine police say K9 Dozer had to help officers take a man into custody when the man refused to go quietly into custody after he pulled a gun at a local bar.” The man was described as Jacob Blake, 24, of Racine, which makes him the same age as the man shot by police on August 23. The Racine Eye story says he was charged with “one felony count of resisting arrest causing a soft tissue injury to a police officer and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.” Those charges don’t show up on the circuit court website though.

“The Kenosha Police Department released a statement following the shooting that said that officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street, which appears to be the same street that was listed on the arrest warrant that had been issued, to respond to a domestic incident,” The Daily Wire reported. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

