Police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, dispatched to a “domestic disturbance” on Sunday, shot and injured a black man, and rioters reacted by burning businesses, smashing windows and throwing bleach bombs and bricks.

It is the latest city to be turned into a zone of destruction in response to a police-involved incident since the death on Memorial Day of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Just the News reported one police officer was hit with a brick thrown by rioters.

The shooting that prompted the violence happened Sunday afternoon. It left Jacob Blake hospitalized.

The report said officers fired seven shots after Blake walked in front of a parked SUV, opened the driver’s door and leaned inside. (WARNING: Video of shooting below is graphic):

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evans condemned the officers’ actions, which remained under investigation.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” the governor said. “In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

Officers responded to the rioting with tear gas, and the crowds eventually turned toward the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, where rioters clashed with police holding batons and plastic shields.

Blake was hospitalized in serious condition in Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The Washington Examiner reported officers shot the man “in front of his children.”

The Examiner reported that Benjamin Crump, a lawyer who has worked with several families who have had loved ones injured by police officers in recent months, confirmed he had already been called by the family.

The rioters set vehicles on fire and smashed windows, as city officials announced a citywide curfew.

