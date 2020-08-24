https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/rnc-2020-andrew-pollack-father-slain-parkland-student-meadow-pollack-delivers-moving-speech-biden-obama-put-students-mortal-danger-video/

The liberal media never gave Andrew Pollack a voice. They were too busy promoting David Hogg and the leftist kids at school. But President Trump gave him a voice. President Trump heard Andrew’s concerns and sorrows and President Trump made changes to ensure fathers and mothers may not have to face another mass shooting like the parents at Parkland.

Andrew Pollack did not disappoint.

The Parkland father told Americans about his relationship with President Trump.

And the Parkland father told Americans about how Democrats like Barack Obama and Joe Biden put kids like his daughter Meadow in mortal danger.

God bless Andrew Pollack.

