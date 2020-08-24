https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/gop-prepares-convention-focused-fighting-covid-19-rebuilding-economy

Republicans have put the finishing touches on their nominating convention slated to open Monday, planning an unmistakable focus on President Trump’s plans to defeat the coronavirus, rebuild the economy, combat China, and counter deadly violence and destructive riots in America’s cities.

GOP leaders said they anticipate the Republican National Convention will strike a more positive tone than the Democrats’ while inviting African-Americans to embrace the Trump agenda.

“The highly anticipated Democratic National Convention featured Joe Biden, pawn of the radicals running his party, and out of touch Hollywood elites painting a doom and gloom picture of America,” the GOP said in a statement issued Friday. “The Republican National Convention next week will celebrate America for what it truly is – the greatest nation on Earth.”

On Sunday the campaign announced the list of speakers for this week’s gathering. Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House South Lawn. and Melania Trump will address the nation from the newly-remodeled White House Rose Garden.

The list also includes Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple from the St. Louis area who brandished firearms to protect themselves from protesters, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, an African-American Democrat, and Alice Johnson, an African-American woman released early from prison by Trump.

Viewers will also hear from Republican Kimberly Klacik, an African-American young woman running for the U.S. House whose viral video argued that more than five decades of one-party Democratic rule in Baltimore had resulted in a decimated black community.

“The Republican National Convention will reflect the diverse mosaic of America through the personal testimony of men and women from all walks of life supporting the re-election of President Donald J. Trump,” Paris Dennard, Republican National Committee Senior Communications Advisor for Black Media Affairs, said Sunday. “I am proud to see such a broad cross section of Black Americans speaking at this year’s convention. Whether it is a civil rights hero, criminal justice activist, or Democrat elected official, the black voices supporting President Trump we will hear from will speak to the man that has been a true champion for the black community.”

Though curtailed in terms of physical gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention will stream live all week from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Amazon Prime.

Monday speakers include:

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday speakers include:

First Lady Melania Trump

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday speakers include:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

The Honorable Kellyanne Conway

The Honorable Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday speakers include:

President Donald J. Trump

The Honorable Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

The Honorable Ivanka Trump

The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

