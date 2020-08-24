https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kim-klacik-conservative-censorship-bias/2020/08/24/id/983710

President Donald Trump kicked of the week of the Republican National Convention with a rebuke of television broadcasts skipping out on parts in their live broadcasts, and it continued as the primetime slate rolled on Monday night.

Baltimore, Maryland, GOP House candidate Kim Klacik, featured in a viral video calling out Democrat-run cities in staking claim to voters, was dropped from the broadcasts of MSNBC and CNN for commercials.

In fact, Joe Biden campaign ads ran on the networks when prominent voices were delivering their remarks.

MSNBC preempted Dr. G.E. Ghali, Health Sciences Center Surgeon at Louisiana State University, who was promoting the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine, for commentary from their own doctor.

And CNN preempted Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for Biden campaign ad. The broadcast had been showing the speakers in a subscreen, but instead of Gaetz speaking, they merely showed an aerial view of the White House.

