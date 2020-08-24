http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NalAAgiQXiI/

Far-left actor and director Rob Reiner is claiming that the Republican Party platform for the 2020 presidential election is centered around President Donald Trump promoting “white supremacy” and to “let Americans die.”

“The GOP has finalized its 2020 platform: Allow Donald Trump to continue to promote White Supremacy, reject Science, cozy up to Dictators, commit Federal Crimes, and let Americans die,” Reiner declared. “Oh, and yes continue to be a fucking Sociopathic Ignoramus.”

Reiner made the remarks ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday, where the GOP will finalize their platform ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

The Bucket List director is spews rants against Trump, the GOP, and conservative America on a near-daily basis. Over recent months, the unhinged Reiner has repeatedly stated the unfounded claim that the Trump administration is murdering its citizens and actively letting people die from the coronavirus.

“Over 135,000 dead and counting. The President of the United States is killing US. You can trash doctors and scientists. You can try to spin your way out of this. But you can’t spin death,” Reiner wrote back in July. “There’s no other way to say this: Donald Trump is murdering Americans.”

Reiner has also long floated the idea that President Trump and the Republican Party are motivated by white supremacy. Last month, he argued that the number of votes Trump receives at this year’s election will indicate how many racists are living in the United States.

“Trump is a stone cold racist who is running his campaign as a proud White Supremacist,” Reiner wrote at the time. “On Nov.3 we will find out how many racists live in America.”

