2020 has been a big year when it comes to hypocrisy and double standards on the Left, so Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York and some celebs obviously figured “why stop now?”

Celebrities who travel to New York City to attend MTV’s Video Music Awards will not have to quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

Instead of having the quarantine, NYPD will make sure the stars and staff are wearing masks and socially distancing, according to an article published Saturday by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the rest of us peasants face fines or jail for defying elected officials’ edicts.

Because SCIENCE!

Only if you have “celebrity” credentials, apparently.

