2020 has been a big year when it comes to hypocrisy and double standards on the Left, so Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York and some celebs obviously figured “why stop now?”

Celebrities Attending MTV Video Music Awards Will Not Be Required To Quarantine For 2 Weeks https://t.co/DQvCwsC7io — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2020

Celebrities Attending MTV Video Music Awards Will Not Be Required To Quarantine For 2 Weeks | The Daily Caller https://t.co/xz2PHRIP2Q — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 24, 2020

From the Daily Caller:

Celebrities who travel to New York City to attend MTV’s Video Music Awards will not have to quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Instead of having the quarantine, NYPD will make sure the stars and staff are wearing masks and socially distancing, according to an article published Saturday by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the rest of us peasants face fines or jail for defying elected officials’ edicts.

Well, in a medical miracle, COVID-19 does not infect celebrities, rioters looters, or protesters. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 24, 2020

Because SCIENCE!

even more evidence of double standards. — Terrorjester (@terrorjester) August 24, 2020

The 9/11 lights were too risky. — PJ (@iammine59) August 24, 2020

Rules for thee, not for me. https://t.co/F4CxZHKfV4 — Connor 🇺🇸 (@GeneticJakhamr) August 24, 2020

More proof that celebrities are better than you peasants. Now, bow down to their Instagram! https://t.co/PyJwUW9w9Q — Tom (@RedneckGoalie30) August 24, 2020

Tells you everything about the double standards of elite Marxism…… — Andy Brad (@AndrewB77058256) August 24, 2020

So can I go visit my 86 year old father now? https://t.co/cxpj73hcfn — Erica ⚖ (@ZiaErica) August 24, 2020

Only if you have “celebrity” credentials, apparently.

