Well, thank goodness S.E. Cupp’s job is not to be liked because if that were the case, she’d be horrible at it. Although, reading her tweet we’re not entirely sure she knows what her job or the job of journalists in general really is.

Your job as a journalist is not to be liked. It’s to hold people in power accountable, even if it means they dislike you. If you have friends in high places you’re doing it wrong. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 23, 2020

Silly us. We always thought a journalist’s job was to report the story and the facts.

This whole, ‘Holding people in power accountable’ thing is really more about being an activist, don’t you guys think?

Soledad O’Brien wanted to like and retweet Cupp’s tweet a bunch of times which tells us everything we needed to know about how silly it is:

I am trying to figure out how to like and RT this 700 times. — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) August 23, 2020

It’s no surprise Soledad loved this from Cupp. #MeanGirlsUnite

So what’s your job as a democratic strategist entail? — 🇺🇸The AmERICan. Yep that one 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) August 23, 2020

Working for CNN.

No!! You keep people informed with accurate, honest, unbiased information. That’s the job, period!!! Then you can step back into your other role and with us, THE PEOPLE, we all will hold those in power accountable. YOU ARE THE PROBLEM!! Your journalists acting like celebrities — Doug Bailey (@thedougbailey) August 23, 2020

How about just gathering facts and reporting them accurately? What’s all this BS about holding people accountable? You are the arbiter of who is held accountable and who isn’t? We will decide that if you do your job correctly and without bias. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) August 23, 2020

May want to talk to @N1ckSandmann about that or have you and your colleagues forgot his name. pic.twitter.com/K2nwk9ATsp — Cincy Browncoat not from this universe (@cincy_browncoat) August 23, 2020

Ouch.

This is so annoying and so you! It is a reporter’s job to report the news, unfiltered. Not a journalist’s job to tell Americans what to think. Since you are neither a reporter nor a journalist,I understand why the concept is lost with you. — Terry (@IrishTea1) August 24, 2020

So….hold Joe Biden accountable. God knows you do Trump 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) August 23, 2020

You ARE NO JOURNALIST — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) August 23, 2020

That’s for all politicians, right? — voting in person bot (@always_on_hold) August 24, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Your job is to report the news in an honest unbiased way. We will hold folks accountable. — Chris Christensen (@dwc8647) August 23, 2020

Except when a Democrat is President. — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) August 23, 2020

We see what Aldo did here.

Heh.

***

