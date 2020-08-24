https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/palin-newsmax-election-harris/2020/08/24/id/983699

Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin told Newsmax TV Monday that the difference between how her own announcement as Sen. John McCain’s running mate was handled and how Sen. Kamala Harris’ was rolled out was the difference between “kid gloves and Edward Scissorhands.”

“You know how that coverage is,” the former Alaska governor told Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” host Sean Spicer. “Personally, it was my family. They got ripped apart. You know, they try to clobber me finding an Achilles heel, that would be my kids and family, going after the, you know, personal aspects of my life, not my policies, not my record as an administrator. Not my goals or visions for our country, for unity.”

She added that the media “hasn’t even touched” upon Harris’ family, “and I don’t think they will. There’s a huge difference.”

Palin also commented that in the past, the media had served “as the referee between parties, between factions, between philosophies of how government should run,” but now it’s “a shame” that the media has taken sides and has for some time.

Meanwhile, Palin said she hopes this week’s Republican convention will feature more everyday people and not “a bunch of just politicians speaking” like the Democrats’ speaker lineup last week.

“You know the average American, not only do they not have time for a lot of politicking but it gets super annoying, so it gets shot off in their ears and in their mind because it’s, you know, it’s really repetitive, and it’s a bunch of BS,” said Palin. “Hopefully the GOP is going to portray reality about positively impacted people that have been able to benefit from the tax cuts and the more economic freedom allowed all of us.”

Palin also recounted what was behind her famous “hockey mom” joke during her speech at the 2012 convention, when she quipped that “they say the difference between a hockey mom and a pitbull – lipstick,” and how such a moment wouldn’t come off without a live audience.

“My teleprompter wasn’t working so I just had to ad-lib a lot,” Palin told Spicer. “There were those homemade signs that said ‘hockey moms for Palin’…it was like an old joke in my neck of the woods.”

She added it was “like a God thing…I was thinking what good is going to come out of this, but you’re right. Throw out a couple of lines that politicos would not have thought to write.”

