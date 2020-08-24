https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/24/sensing-a-pattern-here-incredible-thread-shows-so-many-of-most-violent-cities-in-america-have-something-in-common-just-guess/

The Democrats spent last week making the case for why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should be elected in November (actually mostly they were trying to make a case against Trump instead of for Biden).

Conservative @EzraDrissman has compiled a thread about exactly what happens to places that Democrats are in charge of for any great length of time. Something quickly became clear:

🤷‍♂️I see a pattern here — SCBConsulting (@consulting_scb) August 24, 2020

Yep, there’s definitely a pattern:

Most violent big cities in America.

-St. Louis, Missouri

Run by Democrats for 75 years.

-Detroit, Michigan

Run by Democrats for 58 years.

-Baltimore, Maryland

Run by Democrats for 53 years.

-Memphis, Tennessee

Run by Democrats for 55 years. — Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020

-Camden, New Jersey

Run by Democrats for 84 years.

-Flint, Michigan

Run by Democrats for 46 years.

-Kansas City, Missouri

Run by Democrats for 41 years.

-Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Run by Democrats for 112 years.

-Indianapolis, Indiana

Run by Democrats for 64 years. — Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020

-Oakland, California

Run by Democrats for 100 years.

-Minneapolis, Minnesota

Run by Democrats for 47 years.

-Atlantic City, New Jersey

Run by Democrats for 53 years.

-Chicago, Illinois

Run by Democrats for 89 years.

-Houston, Texas

Run by Democrats for 30 years. — Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020

And more….

-Mckeesport, Pennsylvania

Run by Democrats for 87 years.

-Flint, Michigan

Run by Democrats for 90 years.

-Little Rock, Arkansas

Run by Democrats for 65 years.

-Wilmington, Deleware

Run by Democrats for 47 years.

-Rockford, Illinois

Run by Democrats for 47 years. — Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020

-North Adams, Massachusetts

Run by Democrats for 96 years.

-Trenton, New Jersey

Run by Democrats for 30 years.

-Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Run by Democrats for 38 years.

-Nashville, Tennessee

Run by Democrats for 60 years.

-Lansing, Michigan

Run by Democrats for 39 years. — Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020

-Niagara Falls, New York

Run by Democrats for 20 years.

-Hartford, Connecticut

Run by Democrats for 49 years.

-New Orleans, Louisiana

Run by Democrats for 147 years! — Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020

Addendums about Flint and Indianapolis:

Correct: Flint has been run by Democrats for 47 years, not 90. Sorry for the error. — Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020

Sorry to dispute your claim about Indianapolis. While it’s true our current mayor is Democrat, he is only one of 2 since 1976. 1976-1992 William Hudnut (R)followed by 1992-2000 Stephen Goldsmith (R). 2008-2016 Greg Ballard (R). We do see a lot of violence however. — Community Bear 🐻🇺🇸✝️ (@CHHCSouth) August 24, 2020

You are correct. Not sure how I missed that one. The rest stand. — Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020

Even still, the list speaks volumes:

This thread by @EzraDrissman wins the internet this month: https://t.co/fxBh85arMr — Doc Marston, MD (@marston122) August 24, 2020

Hmm. Sensing a pattern here. 🧐 https://t.co/6Vw1klvuin — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) August 24, 2020

But who will the Dems blame?

Can’t wait to hear the Democrats claim this is Trump’s fault

👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/D4ziayuMNE — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) August 24, 2020

Yep, they really want everybody to believe Trump did that all by himself in the last 3.5 years.

