The Democrats spent last week making the case for why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should be elected in November (actually mostly they were trying to make a case against Trump instead of for Biden).
Conservative @EzraDrissman has compiled a thread about exactly what happens to places that Democrats are in charge of for any great length of time. Something quickly became clear:
Most violent big cities in America.
-St. Louis, Missouri
Run by Democrats for 75 years.
-Detroit, Michigan
Run by Democrats for 58 years.
-Baltimore, Maryland
Run by Democrats for 53 years.
-Memphis, Tennessee
Run by Democrats for 55 years.
— Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020
-Camden, New Jersey
Run by Democrats for 84 years.
-Flint, Michigan
Run by Democrats for 46 years.
-Kansas City, Missouri
Run by Democrats for 41 years.
-Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Run by Democrats for 112 years.
-Indianapolis, Indiana
Run by Democrats for 64 years.
— Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020
-Oakland, California
Run by Democrats for 100 years.
-Minneapolis, Minnesota
Run by Democrats for 47 years.
-Atlantic City, New Jersey
Run by Democrats for 53 years.
-Chicago, Illinois
Run by Democrats for 89 years.
-Houston, Texas
Run by Democrats for 30 years.
— Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020
-Mckeesport, Pennsylvania
Run by Democrats for 87 years.
-Flint, Michigan
Run by Democrats for 90 years.
-Little Rock, Arkansas
Run by Democrats for 65 years.
-Wilmington, Deleware
Run by Democrats for 47 years.
-Rockford, Illinois
Run by Democrats for 47 years.
— Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020
-North Adams, Massachusetts
Run by Democrats for 96 years.
-Trenton, New Jersey
Run by Democrats for 30 years.
-Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Run by Democrats for 38 years.
-Nashville, Tennessee
Run by Democrats for 60 years.
-Lansing, Michigan
Run by Democrats for 39 years.
— Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020
-Niagara Falls, New York
Run by Democrats for 20 years.
-Hartford, Connecticut
Run by Democrats for 49 years.
-New Orleans, Louisiana
Run by Democrats for 147 years!
— Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020
Addendums about Flint and Indianapolis:
Correct: Flint has been run by Democrats for 47 years, not 90. Sorry for the error.
— Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020
Sorry to dispute your claim about Indianapolis. While it’s true our current mayor is Democrat, he is only one of 2 since 1976. 1976-1992 William Hudnut (R)followed by 1992-2000 Stephen Goldsmith (R). 2008-2016 Greg Ballard (R). We do see a lot of violence however.
— Community Bear 🐻🇺🇸✝️ (@CHHCSouth) August 24, 2020
You are correct. Not sure how I missed that one. The rest stand.
— Republican Jew (@EzraDrissman) August 24, 2020
