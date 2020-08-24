https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/24/sensing-a-pattern-here-incredible-thread-shows-so-many-of-most-violent-cities-in-america-have-something-in-common-just-guess/

The Democrats spent last week making the case for why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should be elected in November (actually mostly they were trying to make a case against Trump instead of for Biden).

Conservative @EzraDrissman has compiled a thread about exactly what happens to places that Democrats are in charge of for any great length of time. Something quickly became clear:

Yep, there’s definitely a pattern:

Addendums about Flint and Indianapolis:

Even still, the list speaks volumes:

But who will the Dems blame?

Yep, they really want everybody to believe Trump did that all by himself in the last 3.5 years.

