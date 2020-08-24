CNBC’s newest show anchored by former Fox News personality Shep Smith will premiere at the end of next month.

The network revealed on Monday that The News with Shepherd Smith will air its debut episode on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The show will air during the 7 p.m. hour.

Sanford Cannold, a CNBC veteran, will be senior executive producer and Sally Ramirez, who is moving over from CBS affiliate KHOU in Houston, Texas, will be the executive producer for the show that promises to be a “nightly newscast providing deep, non-partisan coverage and perspective on the day’s most important stories,” according to CNBC.

“In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a non-partisan, fact-based evening newscast,” Smith said in a statement. “From the ongoing pandemic to the election and the economy, the mission of this program is to cover the most important news of the day with depth and clarity. Each night, we will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver the truth to our viewers.”

Last month, Smith was named CNBC’s chief general news anchor, chief breaking general news anchor, and executive editor of The News with Shepard Smith.

The network’s senior vice president of business news said the show will go “well beyond headlines and political punditry” because “we are going to tell stories and show images that make sense of an increasingly complicated world.”

Smith worked at Fox News for roughly 23 years dating back to the network’s inception. After he departed, his show, Shepard Smith Reporting, was taken over by Bill Hemmer and rebranded as Bill Hemmer Reports. Prior to his departure from Fox News last fall, Smith clashed with some of the opinion hosts on the network, including Tucker Carlson.