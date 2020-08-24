https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/shock-video-woman-sucker-punched-church-philadelphia/

A woman lector was suckered punched twice in the face at a Catholic church in Philadelphia Sunday. The woman was stepping off the altar after giving a reading and was attacked by a woman who approached from the victim’s left and punched her with two quick right jabs to her face. The victim, who was not seriously hurt, was not knocked down and walked away. No one tried to intervene and the attacker got away.

The attack took place during the 11 a.m. mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul.

Video report by KYW-TV:

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Leaving the Trump Administration to Focus on Her Family

Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson Perez released a statement on Facebook about the attack:

Sisters and Brothers in Christ, During the 11:00 a.m. Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, which was broadcast live via my Facebook page and the Archdiocesan Vimeo Channel, a senseless act of aggression took place. One of the lectors was punched by someone in the congregation as she left the altar. Such behavior is unacceptable at all times, especially within the confines of a church building and during the celebration of the Holy Mass. I was saddened to learn of this incident and regret that it took place. The lector who was assaulted received immediate attention and assistance from Cathedral staff members off camera. She did not require medical attention and is doing well based on the reports I have received. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is working in conjunction with police regarding the matter and will cooperate with them fully. Please be assured that there are safety and security plans in place for the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. We welcome all visitors and work to provide for their safety. Violence has no place in our world and every life is a precious gift from God. Please join me in praying for everyone involved in today’s incident and for respect for our fellow brothers and sisters.

Complete video of the mass (attack at about the 32 minute mark) at this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

