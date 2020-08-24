https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/sp-500-hits-another-record-closes-3400-first-time/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Monday, building on a record-setting week, as positive developments on coronavirus treatments and vaccines drove the bullish sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 300 points, or 1.1%, hitting its session high in the final hour. The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% and hit an all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% and also reached a record.

Apple shares rose 1% to lead other tech-related names higher. Facebook climbed 1.1% and Amazon advanced 0.2% along with Alphabet.

