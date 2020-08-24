https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/speaker-pelosi-labels-president-trump-republicans-domestic-enemies-enemies-state-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) unleashed on President Trump and Republicans in Congress on Monday.

Pelosi labeled the Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” after accusing them of trying to interfere in the election by making operational changes to the USPS.

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic and sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system and aren’t honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC.

“It’s really actually shameful, enemies of the state,” Pelosi said accusing the Trump Admin of “diminishing the role of the postal system.”

The Democrat-media complex exploded a few weeks ago and accused President Trump of “destroying” the US Postal Service after the President’s newly appointed Postmaster General made structural changes.

New changes made by Louis DeJoy have reportedly ‘slowed down’ the mail deliveries, prompting the left to accuse President Trump of corrupting the US Postal Service in order to deter people from using mail-in ballots for the November election.

The Democrats, with help from their stenographers in the media are keeping the Covid-19 panic alive until Election Day in order to change how Americans vote — they are pushing for mail-in voting because it doesn’t require voter ID and there is no chain of custody.

The Democrats are spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories about the USPS and now the Speaker of the House is using civil war rhetoric by labeling the President and GOP lawmakers “domestic enemies.”

