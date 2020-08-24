https://thepostmillennial.com/splc-president-failed-to-disclose-past-association-with-antisemite-nick-cannon

The president of the discredited Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that claims to fight anti-Semitism, has previously promoted anti-Semite Nick Cannon on Twitter.

Here is the President of the SPLC promoting Anti-Semite Nick Cannon https://t.co/ExSRBi1KbW — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) August 24, 2020

At an Art for Amnesty and pre-Golden Globes recognition brunch at The Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, SPLC president Margaret Huang had posed in a photo with Cannon, thanking him for his “activism for human rights.”

The picture was posted to Huang’s Twitter in 2016 and Facebook in 2017.

However, the Shutterstock image has since been removed while the cached image and direct link still queue in Google search results.

When you search for the photos of the SPLC president with racist Nick Cannon, the Shuttershock image has been removed from all regions But a cached image still remains pic.twitter.com/fn640WdRaO — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) August 24, 2020

Cannon faced sharp criticism last month after footage circulated the Internet of him delivering racist remarks on an episode of his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.”

The 39-year-old former Nickelodeon star suggested that whites are inferior to blacks, adding that white people are “savages.”

The “only way that [white people] can act is evil” and they “have to rob, steal, rape, kill…in order to survive,” Cannon stated, also implying that those with light skin are inferior.

He continued to assert that Jews have stolen black people’s identity as true Hebrews.

According to CBC News, Cannon referred to the teachings of Louis Farrakhan, whom the SPLC deemed anti-Semitic, and a conspiracy theory about the Rothschild family considered anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League.

0 Tweets mentioning Farrakhan. The SPLC is led by an anti-Semite. https://t.co/bXBSgxsarY pic.twitter.com/nTfYjx1Yw2 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 24, 2020

The SPLC allegedly exists to combat extreme racism. However, Huang stood silent about her association with Cannon and failed to denounce his bigoted commentary.

Of course, simply taking a photo with someone doesn’t mean you endorse their views. However, this is precisely the kind of empty and cynical guilt-by-association tactics that the defamation machine uses to target and smear innocent conservatives.

Reported yesterday, the Republican National Convention will approve a resolution that strips the SLPC of its legitimacy in identifying hate groups.

