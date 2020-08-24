https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/statement-from-mike-pompeo/
Secretary Pompeo Initiates Restoration of Iran Sanctions
Secretary Pompeo: “I notified the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council President that the U.S. is initiating the restoration of virtually all sanctions on Iran lifted under UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Those sanctions will go back into effect in 30 days. America will not appease.”