House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said during the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday that America cannot afford another 47 years of former Vice President Joe Biden’s “hollow promises.”

Scalise said that the stakes for the November presidential election have only increased as the left has moved to defund the police.

Scalise said:

The left wants to defund the police. This is personal — I wouldn’t be here without the bravery and heroism of the men and women in law enforcement who saved my life. President Trump stands with those brave men and women. Joe Biden has embraced the left’s insane mission to defund them. There won’t be an America to leave to our children and grandchildren without those brave law enforcement officers and first responders.

Scalise said that Biden has spent 47 years in Washington but has made hollow promises to reform the American system for the better. In contrast, Scalise charged, President Donald Trump brought substantial reform during only one term, including bringing back manufacturing to the United States. He said:

Joe Biden has made a career in Washington for 47 years promising things he’s never delivered. In just three short years, President Trump has delivered huge wins for American families. While Joe Biden made hollow promises when he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, Donald Trump took action, and delivered criminal justice reform. Joe Biden claims to care about the working man, but millions of good manufacturing jobs were shipped overseas during the Obama-Biden years, to countries like China. Donald Trump brought those jobs back. I’ve seen how deeply President Trump cares about rebuilding our evaporating middle class. President Trump pledged to give the forgotten men and women of America a real shot at the American dream, and again, he delivered: the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years, women creating small businesses at a record pace, wages rising the fastest for the lowest income levels.

Scalise said that Trump is the only man to take the country out of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that Trump helped mitigate the coronavirus pandemic by shutting travel from China and moving to find a cure for the virus.

Scalise said, “This is visionary leadership in action, at a time when we can’t afford another 47 years of hollow promises.”

