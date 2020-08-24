https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tennessee-democrat-asks-stupidest-question-in-history/
I’m not going to give it away — Question comes in the last 20 seconds
.@repjimcooper: “Mr. DeJoy, is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone.”
Postmaster General DeJoy: *laughs*
“I have no comment on that. It’s not worth a comment.” pic.twitter.com/N4FtgXt1ow
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 24, 2020
