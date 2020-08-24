https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tennessee-democrat-asks-stupidest-question-in-history/

[embedded content]

I’m not going to give it away — Question comes in the last 20 seconds

.@repjimcooper: “Mr. DeJoy, is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone.” Postmaster General DeJoy: *laughs* “I have no comment on that. It’s not worth a comment.” pic.twitter.com/N4FtgXt1ow — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 24, 2020

“Mr. DeJoy, is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone.”

