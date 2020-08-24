https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tennessee-democrat-asks-stupidest-question-in-history/

Posted by Kane on August 24, 2020 10:52 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

I’m not going to give it away — Question comes in the last 20 seconds

“Mr. DeJoy, is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone.”

Reaction on Twitter…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...