I don’t believe Joe Biden gave an acceptance speech at the Democratic Convention. I believe he gave his farewell speech.

It’s beyond rational for Democrats and their media lapdogs to pretend Biden’s fit to be president, even if he actually had all of his marbles. But he doesn’t, and therefore he isn’t; and it’s darned well time this charade ends.

Biden is an Erebusic bifurcation staged as a prolusion for the person who will eventually replace him. For those who struggle with simple English, I’m saying that Democrats, for reasons known only to them, never intended for Biden to be more than a puppet until they install the person they really want.

The Democratic Party is a lot of things, and every one of those things is bad, but I cannot believe they’re foolish enough to actually think Biden is fit for office, much less fit to be president. How dishonest does one have to be to pretend that a man who doesn’t know what room of the house he is in from hour to hour, who cannot distinguish his wife from his sister and who creepily sniffs women’s hair in public is able to take the helm of this nation.

Biden’s use of the phrase “C’mon man” is identified with senile old men found most often residing in monitored care facilities, where their ability to come and go is restricted.

I believe there’s no legitimate way Kamala Harris should be in the role she is unless there’s a plan afoot to replace Biden at the last moment with the likes of Bernie Sanders.

Harris dropped out of the Democratic presidential primaries quicker than the Obama woman can blather something hateful and foolish. Harris brings nothing to the table but a history of sleeping with married men who were/are able to advance her career. Even in Delaware, the practice of selling oneself for gain has a one-word meaning. But I digress.

Biden has held political office for nearly 50 years. His greatest accomplishments have been plagiarism, claiming all 7-Eleven stores are owned by people from India and passing a most draconian anti-crime bill, designed and intended to lock-up young black males. He boasts of promoting homosexuality and supporting the murder of babies. He also enriched the financial fortunes of family members.

Harris’s ambitions include destroying the Second Amendment, extending the wholesale murder of babies beyond anything witnessed to date, government control of the church and the removal of opt-outs by parents who reject public schools. Her record of prosecutorial abuse is evidenced by the vengeful political persecution of David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress for revealing that Planned Parenthood executives were profiteering from the sale of body parts from babies they murdered. Planned Parenthood remains among her most faithful benefactors.

The senator shamelessly carried on a sexual affair with California’s Willie Brown, a married public figure who in turn helped her with her ladder climbing.

It’s stunning that Democrats and reprehensible media haters such as Fox News’ Chris Wallace proclaim Biden’s speech as historic. Such pernicious dishonesty is the operose I predict is offending the center-left moderates who may have been inclined to support a Democrat.

I’ve never given Democrats credit for honesty and Christian values, but until now I have given them credit for instinctual self-preservation. When does their elitist duplicity become apparent to them?

The Obama woman sitting in a $12 million waterfront mansion in Martha’s Vineyard, lecturing people and making accusations of racism, is indigestible for decent, honest hardworking Americans. Obama himself has been recorded hundreds of times telling We the People, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor,”“and swearing our monthly cost of health care wouldn’t increase – even as people were seeing their cost for health care increasing exponentially.

Obama, was the first melanin-dominant president. He was of questionable religious affiliation, disloyal to America, set interpersonal relationships back decades and claimed Planned Parenthood was doing God’s work, as they continued their industrialized extermination of children – specifically black children. With a straight face he claims it would be “a personally insult” if President Trump wins reelection. Can he possibly be so narcissistic as to not realize we were personally insulted when he was elected and reelected?

These are the political luminaries who want us to believe the Democratic Party is going to actually stand by and permit Biden to euthanize the entire party. I simply cannot fathom that being the case.

I don’t see a scenario in which Democrats do not find a way to replace Biden soon. And, even though Hillary stills believes she is owed the presidency, I don’t see them picking her even if she isn’t under indictment.

I’ve a suspicious feeling that the reason Biden picked Harris as a running mate was to provide an ideologically compatible teammate for Bernie. This is why I believe Ocasio-Cortez was asked by the DNC to second the nomination of Bernie Sanders for president – though supposedly she was asked because convention rules dictated that candidates who passed the delegate threshold had to be placed in nomination.

If I’m mistaken, I’ll freely admit same; but I honestly don’t believe I’ll have to say, “I was wrong.”

