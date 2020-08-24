https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/23/the-mad-diversity-queen-under-siege/

After a two-year investigation that Yale University officials derided as “hasty,” the Justice Department has declared the venerable school to be in violation of federal civil rights law.

Yale’s color-conscious rejection of many highly-qualified Asian-American and white students is the problem. The policy inflicts “undue and unlawful penalties on racially-disfavored applicants,” as Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband aptly expressed it.



“Race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year,” according to the Justice Department’s report. That this is so, is surprising to no one, but that the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division would say so is a pleasant surprise to Americans weary of racial double standards.



Princeton, of course, denies any wrongdoing. The university hopes to maintain the “old normal” of unfairly weighted admissions. They’re doubtless encouraged by their rival’s victory in a similar case. Harvard’s discriminatory admission policies were upheld by a federal court in 2019, keeping the wrongfully rejected outside the university wall a while longer while Trump’s Civil Rights Division regroups. The defenders of race privilege know that they only have to withstand a civil rights siege, until a Democratic administration returns to power and stops the federal civil rights machine from working on behalf of the wrong people.



Let’s make them face that siege for four more years than they’re counting on.





The Queen of Hearts, from Wonderland,

Climbed from her rabbit hole,

Strode into College Admissions

And assumed royal control.

“I object to objectivity!”

She regally declared.

“By my arbitrary standards

Applicants shall be compared.”

“And this shall be the way of it:

Brains shall mean less than skin.

We’ll evaluate our scholars

Based upon their melanin.”



“If your ancestors’ skins were white—

Their necks may have been red;

For this, you must be penalized!

Begone, varlets!” she said.

“If your genes came from Asia,

Well, for that, the penalty

Is two hundred points deducted

From your final SAT!”

“So shall it be done, unto those

I deem not melanicious.”

Her courtiers actively affirmed

Her royal whims and wishes.

And that is how the deck was stacked,

As it was told to me.

Can no one trump the Queen of Hearts?

Soon, I suppose, we’ll see.

