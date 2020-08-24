https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/party-attacking-principles-nation-founded-donald-trump-jr-lays-bare-democrat-plans-america-video/

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the President of the United States, gave an impressive speech this evening at the RNC. The younger Trump shared:

So if you’re looking for hope. Look for the man who did what the Obama-Biden Administration never could do. He built the greatest economy our country has ever seen. And President Trump will do it again.

We will be stronger than ever because when we put our mind to it there is no obstacle that America can’t surmount. Except there’s a difference this time.

TRENDING: 2020 RNC Night 1 Live Stream Video Starting at 8 PM ET — McCloskeys, Don Jr., Kim Guilfoyle, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Jim Jordan and President Trump

In the past both parties believed in the goodness of America. We agreed on where we wanted to go. We just disagreed on how to get there. This time the other party is attacking the very principles on which our nation was founded.