During rioting Sunday night after a

police-involved shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, cellphone video captured a surreal scene: A group of apparent street fighters — some armed with rifles and handguns — staring down a sheriff’s vehicle as fires burned in the background.

What are the details?

The clip begins with a group numbering around dozen standing in the street opposite the sheriff’s vehicle, which appears to be armored; a larger group stands farther away.

“You guys are instigating!” one person yells at the vehicle as it sits in the street with its lights flashing.

Then a red-shirted hippie holding a rifle runs from in front of the vehicle to the side and assumes a kind of battle stance, barking at his comrades that the deputies are ready to “gas us!” Someone else near him appears to be holding a handgun:

Someone a greater distance away ironically hollers at the deputies that they’re “f***in’ cowards!”

At one point the peaceful protester comes dangerously close to pointing his rifle at the vehicle — and is quickly reminded by one of his left-wing buddies not to do so.

So he wisely moves to the grass median and stands near another individual also holding a rifle:

But he’s correct about what law enforcement is about to bring forth: Soon a deputy opens a hatch on the roof and tosses a tear gas canister on the street.

And the whole group scatters.

Several loud pops are heard as the crowd clears the street, and someone actually yells “f***in’ pussies!” at the vehicle now in motion.

Whether it was the same guy who called the deputies “f***in’ cowards” is anyone’s guess, but the vocabulary is strikingly similar.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

Anything else?

Also on Sunday night, cellphone video captured the moment a law enforcement officer fell face-first on the street after being apparently struck in the head with an object — someone from mob around other officers yelled out that the victim “got bricked!” The violence stemmed from a police-involved shooting of a black man hours earlier.

