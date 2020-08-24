https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/tropical-storm-laura-forecast-hit-gulf-coast-category-3-hurricane?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tropical Storm Laura reached the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is forecast to hit the U.S. coastline on Thursday as a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center projects Laura will become a Category 3 hurricane before landfall, with winds of roughly 115 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall between Texas and Louisiana. Laura overnight swept past Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, according to the Associated Press.

Another tropical storm in the Gulf, Marco, has already hit Louisiana this week. Marco made landfall early Monday night in the state, near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

