President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on Sunday: if Joe Biden wins in November, China will “own” the United States.

Speaking with Steve Hilton of Fox News, the president said that Biden wants to tether the United States to China’s economy while expressing a willingness to sever that relationship.

“If Biden is elected, China will own our country,” the president said.

Though Trump said he does not “want to set the world on fire right now,” he stressed that China has put the United States, not to mention the whole world, in a difficult position.

“There has been no country that has ripped us off more than China,” he said. “We lose billions, hundreds of billions of dollars. We get nothing from China. Yes, we get some goods that we could produce ourselves….[but] we get nothing. All we do is lose money.”

This past January, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump and China reached a trade agreement that he would be willing to sever in the face of what the communist country did to the United States by hiding the virus long enough for it to spread across continents.

“If they don’t treat us right, I would certainly do that,” he said regarding severed ties. “We were doing better than we’ve ever done with China and I was all set to rock ‘N’ roll. Then we got hit with this damn situation.”

As the Daily Wire recently reported, top intelligence experts have warned that China has secretly been working to sabotage President Trump’s reelection in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Many foreign actors have a preference for who wins the election, which they express through a range of overt and private statements; covert influence efforts are rarer,” National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina said in a statement. “We are primarily concerned about the ongoing and potential activity by China, Russia, and Iran.”

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection. China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China,” the statement continued.

In the same interview with Fox News, Trump said that a Biden presidency would spell a Chinese doom for the United States.

“If he gets elected, China will own our country,” he said. “If you look at what we’ve done with China, nobody’s ever done to China.”

“China owns Joe Biden. His son got a billion and a half dollars,” he continued. “His son with no experience, no brainpower, no anything, never did it, not only Ukraine, he got hundreds of thousands of dollars of money from Ukraine and the upfront payment and then with China he walks up with a billion and half dollars in fees. It’s ridiculous. They own Joe Biden. They own him and they want me to it lose so badly.”

