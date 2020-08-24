https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513489-trump-gop-seek-to-rebut-democratic-narrative-on-night-one

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL’s Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: ‘I wish we had listened earlier’ MORE and the Republican Party sought to rebut the previous week’s Democratic convention on the first night of their own event, which cast the president as an empathetic leader and his party as diverse.

Monday night’s GOP convention featured a mix of ordinary Americans and celebrities, mainstream political figures and Trump loyalists, who took turns beating back against what they characterized as misconceptions about the president that they say have contributed to a dark picture of his administration.

Speakers repeatedly sought to humanize Trump, who made two appearance himself at the two-and-a-half hour televised event, once with front-line healthcare workers and once with hostages his administration had helped return to the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOP convention’s first night featured a host of female speakers led by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Pence to step into spotlight for Trump MORE. The night’s headliner was Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Sunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington MORE (R-S.C.), who cast Trump as a champion of Black people and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: ‘No new taxes’ for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump’s attacks on his mental fitness: ‘Watch me’ MORE as someone who sees Black voters as monolithic.

Polls show Trump trailing Biden badly with both Black voters and women, though the president is doing better than previous GOP nominees with Black voters.

Scott invoked two Black Americans whose deaths at the hands of police have sparked nationwide demonstrations, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and talked about working side-by-side with Trump on “opportunity zones” for low income communities. Like other speakers, he cast Biden as a politician enthralled with his party’s left wing, and warned his election should shift the country toward socialism.

Speakers also took aim at the Democratic drumbeat that Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic is enough to end his presidency at one term. The U.S. is approaching 180,000 deaths from COVID-19, and has more cases than any other country in the world.

Speakers at the GOP convention proclaimed that Trump had reacted swiftly and authoritatively to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let me be clear so that the media cannot twist my personal story to fit their narrative – as a healthcare professional, I can tell you without hesitation, Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID19,” said Amy Ford, a nurse from West Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Scott, the GOP convention featured a Black Republican candidate in Baltimore who slammed Democrats for taking Black voters for granted, and a state House member from Georgia who said he was attacked within his party for supporting Trump.

The former NFL star Herschel Walker talked about his long-running friendship with Trump and about how it angered him to hear people call the president a racist.

“Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump,” Walker said.

At their convention last week, Democrats called the president a racist and blamed him for inflaming the racial tensions that have exploded across the country since Floyd’s death.

The Republicans sought to cast their party as one that is growing in diversity, even though there are only two Black Republicans in Congress and one of them, Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdHillicon Valley: ‘Fortnite’ owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations Lawmakers introduce bill designating billion to secure state and local IT systems Democrats go big on diversity with new House recruits MORE (R-Texas), is retiring this year.

“Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves – that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views,” said GOP House candidate Kim Klacik, who is running for the seat once held by late Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsDavis: America wants a mensch for president 2020 – Joe Biden is a mensch Republican running for Elijah Cummings’s seat goes viral with Black Lives Matter ad Trump rips Bill Maher as ‘exhausted, gaunt and weak’ MORE (D-Md.). “We’re not buying the lies anymore – you and your party have ignored us for too long.”

Scott gave an unsparing critique of Biden’s own remarks about Black people and his record on racial justice.

“In 1994, Biden led the charge on a crime bill that put millions of black Americans behind bars,” Scott said. “President Trump’s criminal justice reform law fixed many of the disparities Biden created and made our system more fair and just for all Americans.”

Polls show Biden with about 90 percent support among Black voters. The Trump campaign is seeking to win over Black voters at the margins, believing that even cutting a little bit into Biden’s lead could pay off in metro areas in key battleground states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Haley, a GOP star who is widely viewed as potential 2024 presidential contender, shared her own story of overcoming discrimination and hardship as the daughter of Indian immigrants.

“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist,” Haley said. “That is a lie. America is not a racist country.”

Polls show a significant majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the virus, which has emerged as the biggest obstacle to his reelection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ford, the nurse from West Virginia, touted the changes made by the administration to expand access to telehealth. Dr. G.E. Ghali, Louisiana doctor who has recovered from COVID-19, praised the administration’s decisions to grant emergency use authorization to Remdesivir and expand access to convalescent plasma as treatments for patients who have been sickened with the virus.

The convention also featured testimonials from individuals who received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program established by coronavirus relief legislation.

Republicans aired a video that showed comments from Democratic leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump advisers dismiss sister’s comments as Pelosi slams stalled coronavirus talks Postmaster general to reiterate Senate opening statement to House panel Sunday shows – Leaked audio of Trump’s sister reverberates MORE (Calif.) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo dismisses criticism of timing on his book about coronavirus crisis Cuomo signs bill to expand absentee voting in New York Democrats use convention to preempt Trump challenges MORE downplaying the risk of the virus early on, while asserting that Trump took action while others were not sounding the alarm. Trump himself has repeatedly come under fire for minimizing the threat of the virus by claiming, among other things, that the virus will “disappear.”

“President Trump truly moved mountains to save lives, and he deserves credit,” said Ghali.

And while Biden sought to cast himself as a return to decency and normalcy, Republicans on Monday night played up Trump as an empathetic figure who connects with suffering people in private.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in a 2018 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, argued Trump’s response to the massacre was unfairly characterized by the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got to see who President Trump really is,” Pollack said. “He’s a good man and a great listener, and he cuts through the BS.”

Six former American hostages who were freed during the Trump administration offered their gratitude to Trump during a pre-recorded segment from the White House.

Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Loomer win creates bigger problem for House GOP Juan Williams: Social media dodges blame for spreading hate MORE (R-Ohio) recounted how the president reached out after the congressman’s nephew was killed in a car accident. Trump inquired about Jordan’s family when the two were on the phone a few days after the accident, Jordan said, and even spoke briefly with the victim’s father.

“That’s the President I know,” Jordan said. “That’s the individual who’s made America great again and who knows America’s best days are in front of us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

