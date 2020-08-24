https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513486-trump-jr-calls-biden-the-loch-ness-monster-of-the-swamp

Donald Trump Jr.Don John TrumpTrump Jr. distances from Bannon group, says he attended ‘single’ event Watchdog to weigh probe of Trump administration advancements of Pebble Mine Trump pledges to look at ‘both sides’ on Pebble Mine MORE on Monday called Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: ‘No new taxes’ for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump’s attacks on his mental fitness: ‘Watch me’ MORE “the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp” in a convention speech warning that the Democratic nominee’s fiscal policies would “crush the working man and woman.”

Trump Jr., President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL’s Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: ‘I wish we had listened earlier’ MORE’s eldest son and a top surrogate for the reelection campaign, argued that Biden had embraced “radical leftwing policies” that would “stop our economic recovery cold.”

He cast Biden as a Washington lifer whose past support for trade deals and his pledge to roll back the Trump administration’s tax cuts would harm ordinary Americans.

He said Biden had plenty of opportunities as a senator and vice president to crack down on China or back trade deals that are more favorable for the Working Class, but had failed to do so.

“That makes sense, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp,” Trump Jr. said. “For the past half-century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between.”

Speaking from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., on the first night of the GOP convention, Trump Jr. railed against what he described as a Democratic Party that had embraced the most radical elements of the left.

He said that rather than learning lessons from the past, Democrats are trying to “cancel” the Founders by tearing down statues and monuments as part of an effort to “forget the people who built our great nation.”

Trump Jr., who frequently complains about censorship by the tech giants, accused Democrats of trying to silence conservative speech.

“This has to stop,” Trump Jr. said. “Freedom of expression used to be a liberal value, at least before the radical left took over. Now the Republican Party is the home of free speech.”

And he blasted elected officials in Democratic run cities that have struggled to maintain order among the months-long protests, saying it’s a double-standard that Christians cannot worship in church during the pandemic while “rioting, looting and vandalism” is happening in the streets.

“Anarchists have been flooding our streets and Democrat mayors are ordering the police to stand down,” Trump Jr. said. “Small businesses across America — many of them minority owned — are being torched by mobs. The Democrat mayors pretend it’s not happening. They actually called it ‘a summer of love.’ That’s why we must put an end to racism, and we must ensure that any police officer who abuses their power is held accountable.”

Trump Jr. called the death of George Floyd while in police custody a “disgrace.”

But he defended law enforcement, saying that most police are “American heroes” that deserve our deepest appreciation.”

Republicans have said they will try to paint an optimistic portrait of the future for the nation during their convention. Trump Jr. closed out by making the case that the U.S. will thrive if his father is given four more years in office.

“My father’s entire worldview revolves around the idea that we can always do even better,” Trump Jr. said.

“Imagine the life you want to have – one with a great job, a beautiful home, and a perfect family,” he added. “You can have it. Imagine the country you want to live in – one with true equality of opportunity, where hard work pays off and justice is served with compassion and without partiality. You can have it… that is the life, that is the country, that is the world that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are after.”

