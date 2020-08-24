https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-jr-2024-election-gop/2020/08/24/id/983612

Republicans looking to make a bid for the White House in 2024 may face a challenge from President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who is widely popular among the president’s strongest supporters, HuffPost reports.

Trump Jr. has made frequent appearances at his father’s rallies, where he has occasionally been greeted with chants of “46,” a reference to his father’s status as the 45th president.

“He’s so energetic onstage,” Nevada Republican Chairman Michael McDonald told HuffPost.

After the Trump campaign largely suspended in-person rallies, Trump Jr. started a weekly livestream and has become a regular fixture on Fox News, keeping himself in the minds of his father’s supporters.

“With the following he has right now? No, I would not be surprised,” McDonald added. “He has what it takes, 1,000% he has what it takes.”

However, some conservatives remain unconvinced of his potential, with former Republican National Committee member John Ryder noting that family members of politicians often face pushback from the public, comparing Trump Jr. to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, both of whom unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016.

“The same reason that Jeb Bush was a bad idea and Hillary Clinton was a bad idea, Don Jr. is a bad idea. The American public is not attracted to dynasties,” he said. “I think that would be very, very difficult to make that case to the American people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

