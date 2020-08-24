https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513345-trump-to-be-briefing-on-police-shooting-of-jacob-blake

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL’s Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: ‘I wish we had listened earlier’ MORE is expected to be fully briefed on Sunday’s shooting of a Black man who was shot in the back by police officers in Wisconsin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump advisers dismiss sister’s comments as Pelosi slams stalled coronavirus talks Meadows dismisses questions on QAnon: ‘We don’t even know what it is’ MORE told reporters Monday.

The shooting of Jacob Blake triggered violent protests in the Milwaukee area on Sunday night and Monday morning as video of the incident circulated online.

“I am certain he will be briefed on the full matter as he is on each and every matter,” Meadows told reporters at the White House when asked whether he or Trump had seen the video of the shooting.

Meadows said that Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrBarr asked Rupert Murdoch to ‘muzzle’ Fox News commentator Napolitano, book claims Ex-CIA Director Brennan questioned for 8 hours in Durham review of Russia probe Hillicon Valley: Hackers eye students returning to virtual classes as easy targets | Postmaster General testifies ballots will be prioritized | Shipt acknowledges tipping error, will begin quarterly reviews MORE was already scheduled to come to the White House later Monday and that he had called Barr to ensure the president was briefed on the situation.

Meadows said he was briefed “early this morning” on the video of the shooting and while he called it “troubling,” he said it was too early to tell what happened.

“It’s too early to tell in terms of what actually happened from what I was briefed on. Obviously the video tells a story that is troubling and yet, at the same time, we’ll get a full briefing within the next couple of hours,” Meadows told reporters.

Video of the shooting shows police in Kenosha trailing Blake with their weapons drawn and then shooting him at close range as he gets into an SUV. The footage was captured by onlookers and circulated on social media on Sunday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversBiden has a plan to save America’s dairy, but does it go far enough? The Hill’s Convention Report: Harris to make history accepting VP nod The Hill’s Morning Report – Jill Biden urges country to embrace her husband MORE (D) issued a statement on Sunday identifying the individual shot as Blake, who is currently in the hospital.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries,” Evers said.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” the governor added.

The Kenosha Police Department said that an “officer involve shooting” occurred when police were responding to a domestic incident. The department said law enforcement officers provided medical aid to the person, who was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee and is in serious condition. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the shooting.

