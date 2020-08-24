https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-victory-will-be-dramatically-bigger-than-expected-newt-gingrich-says

Forget the polls, Newt Gingrich predicts President Trump will win in a landslide.

“I’m predicting that it will be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect,” the former House speaker from Georgia said during an appearance on Fox News over the weekend.

Gingrich added that a Trump victory is “beginning to build.”

And the former House Speaker knows a thing or two about elections — he won 10 in a row before retiring in 1999.

Gingrich, incidentally, made the same prediction almost exactly four years ago.

“I’m going to go out on a limb tonight and you can keep this tape and remind me about it after the election, OK? Donald Trump’s going to win,” Gingrich told Fox News on Aug. 19, 2016. “Donald Trump’s going to win because, in the end, the country is not going to reward big banks and big unions and big bureaucracies and big donors and big corruption by voting for a big liar. And in the end, the country is going to say, you know, whatever Trump’s weaknesses may be, he’s a sincere guy trying very hard to get this country back on the right track.”

As the Republican Party heads into its convention, Gingrich said the GOP needs only to point out their vast differences from Democrats to give Trump a good chance to win.

“We don’t have to want to make stuff up. We don’t have to invent some post office phony scandal. We just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are,” said Gingrich, who engineered the “Contract with America” Republican revolution of 1994.

“Rioting every day for 90 days, that begins to be a fact. And it was very interesting to me that neither [Joe] Biden nor [Kamala] Harris was willing to say a word about antifa, a word about a level of crime.”

“You know, [we] have the mayor of Chicago announcing that she’s going to have police on her own personal street because she wants her family to be safe. But good luck to the rest of the city,” Gingrich added. “Well, I think this stuff sinks in at a level of reality that even NBC News can’t cover up.”

As for the Biden-Kamala ticket, Gingrich predicted things will change as more information comes out on their plans. “When people get to know them better, just as happened with George McGovern in 1972, they’re going to say, ‘I don’t think so. I can’t vote for them.’”

On Sunday, Gingrich said the Democrats made mistakes in their convention.

“Picking the theme of the light versus the darkness was a big mistake,” he said on New York’s WABC radio. “You see it right there in New York. When you have Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue totally trashed, that’s the darkness. Now, when you have the mayor cutting the police budget by $1 billion, that’s the darkness. When you have people tearing down statues, that’s the darkness. And then ironically, in the end, it’s going to turn out that Harris and Biden are on the side of the darkness.”

