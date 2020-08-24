https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/twitter-interferes-trump-comment/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump was hit with yet another Twitter warning label, this time over his claims about mail-in voting.

Twitter flagged a tweet on Sunday that asserted that mail-in drop boxes pose a health risk during the coronavirus pandemic and are ripe for voter fraud.

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster,” Trump tweeted. “Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!”

