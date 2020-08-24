https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/unhinged-leftist-assaults-democrat-gathering-signatures-recall-oregon-governor/
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is so far off the rails that even democrats across the state have joined Republican efforts to recall her. Among those was Harlan Wright, who was gathering signatures for the recall effort in Happy Valley, just outside of Portland. That was until violent, unhinged leftist Joshua John Thompson showed up to the recall site and engaged in a verbal altercation with a female petitioner before physically assaulting Wright, sending him to the hospital with multiple injuries.
A person was assaulted and another arrested at a Recall Kate Brown rally in Happy Valley over the weekend.
The group had a booth set up along Highway 212 near Southeast 152nd Avenue.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area around 2 p.m. on Saturday after an assault was reported. Authorities said a man not affiliated with the group began yelling at a woman working the booth. When another man, Harlan Wright, tried to intervene, investigators said the suspect attacked him.
After punching Wright and leaving him on the ground, the suspect, identified as Joshua Thompson of Damascus, walked away. Deputies found him not far from the booth and arrested him.
According to the sheriff’s office, Thompson told deputies “he confronted the group because, in his opinion, they should be working to recall Trump and not Gov. Brown.”
Wright spent the night at OHSU being treated for his injuries. On Sunday, he told KOIN 6 News that the attack was proof of what he called a “violent tone” underneath current activism in Portland’s streets.
The suspect, identified as Joshua John Thompson, 39, of Damascus, was arrested for third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
CCSO said Thompson told deputies he confronted group because he believed they should be working to recall Pres. Trump, not Gov. Brown.
The victim has been identified as Harlan Wright.
He told FOX 12 that he received the following injuries due to the assault:
- A broke rib
- A broken nose
- A cut on his chin with 7 stitches now
- A cut on the back of his head with 7 stitches
When the suspect directed his attention to the female witness, Wright stepped in and told the man to stop. Deputies said the suspect then began to “push and punch” the man until he fell to the ground.
“I yelled at him, ‘Hey, leave her alone’ and his attention turned from her to me,” Harlan said. “And I was kind of caught off guard, but it is what it is and I’d do it again.”
The suspect walked away, but deputies caught up to him. Joshua John Thompson, 39, of Damascus, was arrested for Assault III and Disorderly Conduct II.
According to a police news release, Thompson told deputies “he confronted the group because, in his opinion, they should be working to recall Trump and not Gov. Brown.”
Wright says he was at the rally because he is angry at the lack of state leadership concerning protests that have turned violent and destructive in downtown Portland. While he says he understands the need for police reform, he condemns the violence on city streets and wants Governor Brown to do the same.
“I’ve always loved Oregon. I’ve loved the people. I love the quirkiness,” Wright said. “And what I’ve loved the most is that we all don’t have to be the same. But there’s a group of people that’s saying that we all have to be the same. That we have to be with them and if we’re not with them we’re against them and that is just totally wrong. We still have to work in our society together and we still have to be able to agree to disagree and move on.”
A Go Fund Me has been set up to help Wright with the bills. Click here to go to the fund raiser. Hopefully those bills eventually be reimbursed via restitution.
And here’s a post from the official recall campaign:
