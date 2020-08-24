https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/unhinged-leftist-assaults-democrat-gathering-signatures-recall-oregon-governor/

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is so far off the rails that even democrats across the state have joined Republican efforts to recall her. Among those was Harlan Wright, who was gathering signatures for the recall effort in Happy Valley, just outside of Portland. That was until violent, unhinged leftist Joshua John Thompson showed up to the recall site and engaged in a verbal altercation with a female petitioner before physically assaulting Wright, sending him to the hospital with multiple injuries.

KOIN 6 reports:

A person was assaulted and another arrested at a Recall Kate Brown rally in Happy Valley over the weekend.

The group had a booth set up along Highway 212 near Southeast 152nd Avenue.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area around 2 p.m. on Saturday after an assault was reported. Authorities said a man not affiliated with the group began yelling at a woman working the booth. When another man, Harlan Wright, tried to intervene, investigators said the suspect attacked him.

After punching Wright and leaving him on the ground, the suspect, identified as Joshua Thompson of Damascus, walked away. Deputies found him not far from the booth and arrested him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thompson told deputies “he confronted the group because, in his opinion, they should be working to recall Trump and not Gov. Brown.”

Wright spent the night at OHSU being treated for his injuries. On Sunday, he told KOIN 6 News that the attack was proof of what he called a “violent tone” underneath current activism in Portland’s streets.