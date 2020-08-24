https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-mob-cop-brick-to-head

Cellphone video captured the moment a law enforcement officer fell face-first on a Kenosha, Wisconsin, street, apparently after being hit in the head with an object Sunday night amid violent outrage over a police-involved shooting of a black man hours earlier.

The clip shows the chaotic scene on a residential street: At least two fires and scuffles on front lawns as a crowd mills around a few officers.

Officers then appear to respond to a crashing sound and move down the street in front of a police cruiser when a thud is heard and one officer falls face-first on the street.

Onlookers at first react in shock as fellow officers attend to the injured officer: “He just got bricked! He just got bricked!” one observer exclaims.

But when the mob begins to realize that the victim is a law enforcement officer, one person begins to applaud — and then loud cheering and hooting and hollering are heard.

“Yeah!” one person yells after officers drag the injured cop to the sidewalk. “That’s the police!” another person cries out in apparent glee.

Police on Monday morning didn’t immediately respond to TheBlaze regarding the condition of the officer.

What’s the background?

Police shot Jacob Blake near 28th Avenue and 40th Street just after 5 p.m. following a call about a “domestic incident,” WDJT-TV reported.

Cellphone video of the shooting shows Blake walking away from police and getting into an SUV, the station said, adding that one officer is seen holding Blake’s shirt after which seven gunshots are heard.

Police said officers provided immediate aid to the man after the shooting, WDJT said, adding that he was transported via Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital in serious condition.

The station said Blake’s cousin posted the following on Twitter early Monday morning:

“It should have never happened especially with four or five cops and one guy,” one person told WDJT. “He didn’t have no weapon or nothing… It’s happening everywhere, it’s crazy it’s happening here now.”

Unrest following the shooting continued into the night, and Kenosha County declared a state of emergency curfew that lasted until 7 a.m. Monday, the station said. Early Monday morning WDJT reported seeing burned-out garbage trucks, vandalized businesses, a burned car lot, and authorities blocking the area around the Kenosha County Courthouse.

The courthouse was closed Monday.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were called to assist after the shooting, the station said, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice will handle the investigation.

