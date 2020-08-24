https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/video-violent-black-lives-matter-thugs-cheer-applaud-knock-police-officer-brick-head/

Black Lives Matter activists torched a church, businesses and a used car lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday night after police shot a black man who was reaching in his car.

As Cassandra Fairbanks reported earlier the Black Lives Matter activists were urged to “go raid some white owned businesses.”

BLM rioters have set a car dealership lot a blaze in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/9vtheKwtth — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Leaving the Trump Administration to Focus on Her Family

During the mass rioting one police officer was knocked out cold when he was hit in the head with a brick.

The rioters cheered and applauded after the knocked the cop out.

Kenosha rioters have knocked a police officer out with a brick. pic.twitter.com/cEkwqxO9w8 — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) August 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

