Black Lives Matter activists torched a church, businesses and a used car lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday night after police shot a black man who was reaching in his car.

As Cassandra Fairbanks reported earlier the Black Lives Matter activists were urged to “go raid some white owned businesses.”

During the mass rioting one police officer was knocked out cold when he was hit in the head with a brick.

The rioters cheered and applauded after the knocked the cop out.

