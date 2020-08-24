https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/24/washington-football-team-coach-will-stand-for-the-national-anthem-but-kneel-during-the-coin-toss/

At first, we thought this tweet was a joke, but then we looked up the story in the Washington Post and it’s legit. Coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team (formerly known as the Redskins) says that he wouldn’t kneel during the national anthem in honor of his father and other family members who served in the military. Instead, “I’m going to make sure that my message that I have will be during the coin toss,” Rivera said.

He’s also going to put the late Rep. John Lewis’ initials on his hat.

Ron Rivera will stand for anthem, kneel during coin toss and put John Lewis’s initials on his hat https://t.co/7E0oLLLg2J — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) August 24, 2020

This sort of NFL hokey-pokey should not be what it’s all about. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) August 24, 2020

The SJW hokey pokey. — Brock Meadowbrook 🇺🇸 (@BrockMeadowbro1) August 24, 2020

Walk on his hands out of the tunnel, do the Charleston during flag announcements, perform triple salchow at halftime and hold his breath during every commercial break. Russian judge gives him a 5.4 out of 6.0. — The Most Freedom (@Russell_Davis13) August 24, 2020

All while juggling 3 eggs. Wow ain’t he somethin’ — ginny s (@hot_ginny) August 24, 2020

Live look at Rons half plans to honor indigenous people of Canada at halftime pic.twitter.com/pfX35prnxD — minifanarmy (@Biodude2010) August 24, 2020

Dance, Ron. I SAID DANCE!!!!! — Tony King (@CombatAdjutant) August 24, 2020

How long before we get the entire macarena? — Athena (@1trueathena) August 24, 2020

How about a team square dance on first downs… — TBN412 (@TN4PATS) August 24, 2020

🎼”Do the hokey-pokey and turn it all around… that’s what it’s all about…” 🎼 — NatsFan416⚾ (@DrooooClip) August 24, 2020

Pick a side, Coach. Trying to make everyone happy is just not a great play to run. — Ambrose Ford (@AmbroseFord2) August 24, 2020

He will also pee sitting down. — Ryan 🇺🇸 (@ryanontheshore) August 24, 2020

Man, I thought the handshakes were confusing. — Patchouli Jim (@PatchouliJim) August 24, 2020

If he doesn’t wear rainbow socks, brown BLM shoes, and pink Susan G. Komen wristbands, then he’s a punk ass bitch and probably hates puppies, too. — Attas 🌐 (@AdvHntr) August 24, 2020

The suspense was unbearable! Thanks for letting us know 😳 — Tee Hollywood (@TeeHollywood1) August 24, 2020

Viewers will need a program to guide them through the storyline of Ron Rivera’s 3-act play. — Pouncing Derecho 🇺🇸 (@Claiborne_David) August 24, 2020

We need to know every coach’s protest routine. Fans will be way more insterested in this than the actual football #StayWoke — The Rick Lagina (@NotRickLagina) August 24, 2020

Surely, he can think of a vacuous activity to honor Cesar Chavez. Maybe something after halftime….. — leroy🇺🇸 (@leroy76829308) August 24, 2020

Wouldn’t it have just been easier to sack up and done your job with no announcement? I promise the same fools would be angry with you but you’d at least have your pride. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 24, 2020

All Boxes Checked — TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) August 24, 2020

Is this satire? — robin ward (@robin_rward) August 24, 2020

Let me know how it works out. — The Doomslayer 2.0 (@SwordOfGod55) August 24, 2020

Just stand and tell everyone they can pound sand if they care. — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) August 24, 2020

Maybe come up with a better name than Washington Football Team.

