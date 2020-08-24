https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/chicago-mayor-lightfoot-police-protection-

BlazeTV reporter and host of “Slightly Offens*ve,” Elijah Schaffer headed to Chicago last weekend to ask Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot a few questions about her controversial use of the Chicago Police Department to protect her home even as violent protests, riots, and looting continued throughout her city and demonstrators were calling to defund the police.

Schaffer and his crew were immediately met by the police who informed them that they could not film, though it was a public street. They were then accused of being a threat to the mayor and told to leave, First Amendment or no First Amendment.

Watch the video below for more the details:

