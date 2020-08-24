https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-gop-mayor-gets-even-with-hbo-comic-renames-sewage-plant-after-him

HBO comic John Oliver attacked the city of Danbury, Connecticut, recently, ranting, “If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, f*** Danbury!”

Oliver then cited its “charming railway museum” and “historic Hearthstone Castle” before sniping, “Danbury, Connecticut can eat my whole a**.” He added, “If you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, f*** you.”

On Saturday, the GOP mayor of Danbury got even, announcing on Facebook that the city’s sewage plant would be renamed the “John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant” because “it’s full of crap like you.”

Mayor Mark Boughton, standing in front of the plant, stated:

Hi. I’m Mayor Mark Boughton of the city of Danbury, Connecticut. You know, last week John Oliver had us on his show, and he pointed three important points of interest of Danbury: one, was our wonderful railway museum, and we agree with that; two, was our great castle, and we certainly agree with that, and then three, was that we were once ranked as the number two city in the United States of America. And of course, we agree with that. But today, I’m proud to announce our fourth point of interest: behind me, you’ll see the City of Danbury sewer plant. We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John. And, oh, by the way, thanks for showing that Amazon video; we did get Amazon here in Danbury.

Oliver recently discussed jury representation in America on his show “Last Week Tonight.” He stated:

In Connecticut, and in most of their jury selection computer program it accidentally read the “D” in Hartford to mean “deceased,” so for nearly three years, it never summoned anyone from Hartford, or indeed, New Britain, the second-largest city in that district, because their list of names had been accidentally misplaced and was never entered into the computer program. And the thing is, those two missing cities accounted for 63% of African-Americans in the district and 68% of the Hispanic population, which is horrible. Cause if you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, f***Danbury! From its charming railway museum to its historic Hearthstone Castle, Danbury, Connecticut, can eat my whole a**.

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” Oliver patronized. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, f*** you.”

Boughton’s reference to the “Amazon video” apparently derived from a 2017 video in which Oliver mocked Boughton and other mayors for videos they had released in order to lure Amazon to locate a headquarters in their cities. “In his video, Boughton asked the home assistant Alexa where the best place for the facility would be, and Alexa said Danbury,” The Guardian reported.

