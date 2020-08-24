https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/24/watch-herschel-walker-wows-the-rnc-as-he-defends-his-37-year-friendship-with-donald-trump/

Former NFL great Herschel Walker just finished up his speech at the RNC and . . . wow:

Well, we’d use a football metaphor, but this does capture the moment:

So far, so good!

Excerpts. . .

“He’s my president, and I’m blessed to call him friend”:

“He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field”:

“Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump”:

“If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your president. He’s my president”:

And he called out the NBA!

But we do want more information on Hershel’s trip to Disney with Donald Trump in a suit riding the “It’s a Small World” ride:

Watch here:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...