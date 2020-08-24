https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/24/watch-herschel-walker-wows-the-rnc-as-he-defends-his-37-year-friendship-with-donald-trump/

Former NFL great Herschel Walker just finished up his speech at the RNC and . . . wow:

Herschel Walker with the best speech of the night (so far!). — Matthew Continetti (@continetti) August 25, 2020

Well, we’d use a football metaphor, but this does capture the moment:

Herschel Walker hit it out of the park tonight!! #RNC2020 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 25, 2020

So far, so good!

Herschel Walker ran over people like President Trump RNC is already 100x more lit than DNC snoozefest — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 25, 2020

Excerpts. . .

“He’s my president, and I’m blessed to call him friend”:

NFL star @HerschelWalker sharing the story of his almost 40 year friendship with @realDonaldTrump: “He’s my president, and I’m blessed to call him friend.” https://t.co/uHpZnnhnXL — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) August 25, 2020

“He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field”:

“[President @realDonaldTrump] keeps right on fighting to improve the lives of Black Americans and all Americans. He works night and day. He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field. “ -Herschel Walker — GOP (@GOP) August 25, 2020

“Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump”:

“Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.” says @HerschelWalker — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 25, 2020

“If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your president. He’s my president”:

Walker says that Trump cares about social justice in the black community through his actions, by working to improve their lives. “He leaves nothing on the field.” “If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your president. He’s my president.” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 25, 2020

And he called out the NBA!

WOW: @HerschelWalker just called out the NBA, saying: The actions of President Trump “speak louder than slogans on a jersey.”#RNC2020 — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) August 25, 2020

But we do want more information on Hershel’s trip to Disney with Donald Trump in a suit riding the “It’s a Small World” ride:

I’m sorry, I’m still thinking about Donald Trump in a suit riding the “It’s A Small World” ride at Disney next to Herschel Walker. How are there no photos of this? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 25, 2020

Watch here:

Football star Herschel Walker, who has been friends with Trump for 37 years: “Just because someone loves and respects the flag … doesn’t mean that they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things and so does Donald Trump.” https://t.co/Fhn5rLFB2b #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/RNL6R1nMGu — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2020

***

