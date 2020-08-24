https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-jim-jordan-tells-powerful-story-of-trump-consoling-family-member-who-lost-son

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told a touching story during the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday of a time when President Donald Trump reached out to one of his family members who lost their son.

“I love the President’s intensity and his willingness to fight. But what I also appreciate is something most Americans never see – how much he truly cares about people,” Jordan said. “Our family’s seen it. Two years ago, our nephew Eli was killed in a car accident. He lived a mile from us. Grew up wrestling and training with our boys. Was a high school state champion. Varsity athlete for Wisconsin.”

“It was a Saturday morning, three days after the accident. I was walking to the car, to go to Eli’s parent’s home, when the President called,” Jordan continued. “We talked about a few issues. And then he asked how the family was doing. I said they’re doing ‘ok, but it’s tough.’”

“The President said ‘Yeah. Losing a loved one’s always difficult, and it’s really tough when they’re so young,’” Jordan continued. “I then said ‘Mr. President, I’m actually walking into their house right now. Obviously, they don’t know I’m talking to you. But if you’d be willing to say hello to Eli’s dad, you’d make a terrible day a little less terrible.’”

“‘What’s his name?’ the President asked. I walked through the door, and said ‘Todd, the President wants to talk to you,’” Jordan continued. “For the next five minutes, family and friends sat in complete silence, as the President of the United States took time to talk to a dad who was hurting.”

