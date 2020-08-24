https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/513335-watch-live-postmaster-general-testifies-before-house-oversight-and-reform

Postmaster General Louis DeJoyLouis DeJoyPostmaster general to reiterate Senate opening statement to House panel McConnell rips Democrats for passing ‘piecemeal postal bill’, ‘ignoring the urgent needs’ of Americans USPS lost Army veteran’s remains, delaying delivery, family says MORE will testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee Monday morning.

House Democrats have clamored to hear from DeJoy in recent weeks, with some alleging that the postmaster general — a GOP mega-donor — is instituting a series of changes, such as nixing overtime for mail carriers and removing some mail-sorting machines and ballot drop boxes, in order to help President Trump in the November election by deliberately slowing down the delivery of mail.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

