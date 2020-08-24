http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w4uvgoRpuhU/
Prominent Republicans such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Donald Trump Jr., and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will speak on the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday evening.
At 8:30 P.M. Eastern, the Republican National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York. While the contention is nominally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, most of the speakers will participate virtually.
After Dolan speaks, the following speakers are expected to give remarks:
- Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk
- California public school teacher Rebecca Friedrichs
- Montana businesswoman Tanya Weinreis
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)
- Baltimore County Republican Central Committee member Kim Klacik
- Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Nurse practitioner Amy Ford Johnson
- Dr. G.E. Ghali
- Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)
- Former NFL player Herschel Walker
- California businesswoman Natalie Harp
- Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA)
- Andrew Pollack
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey
- Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle
- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA)
- Former Army Ranger and Pennsylvania 17th congressional district Republican candidate Sean Parnell
- Maximo Alvarez
- Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)
The Republican National Convention will continue through Thursday. On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and many other prominent Republicans will speak at the Republican convention.
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.